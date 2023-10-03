Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $31.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 9.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.31 billion, down 6.32% from the year-ago period.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $34.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.7% and -16.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

