Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $46.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2022. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enbridge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.