Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Enbridge (ENB) reached $44.99, with a -0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 3.42% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 2.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.34 billion, indicating a 14.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $33.61 billion, indicating changes of +6% and -13.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Enbridge is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.14, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 4.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

