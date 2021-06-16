Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $40.69, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 4.94% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.44% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ENB is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.51%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $39.81 billion, which would represent changes of +20.44% and +36.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% higher within the past month. ENB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ENB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.74, which means ENB is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

