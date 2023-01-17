Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $41.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 10.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2023. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.46.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

