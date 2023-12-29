Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $36.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company witnessed a gain of 3.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.78% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 10.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.6 billion, down 2.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.02 per share and a revenue of $33.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.48% and -19.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Right now, Enbridge possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enbridge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.