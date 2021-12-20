Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $36.89, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.19%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $37.32 billion, which would represent changes of +23.2% and +27.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower within the past month. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enbridge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.99.

We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

