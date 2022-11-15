Enbridge (ENB) Shares Up 4.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Enbridge Inc.’s ENB shares have gained 4.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before the opening bell.

Enbridge recorded third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 47 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,872 million declined from $9,107 million in the prior-year quarter.

Strong quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to higher contributions from the Liquids Pipelines segment.

Enbridge Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enbridge Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enbridge Inc Quote

Segmental Analysis

Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services.

Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled C$2,269 million, up from C$1,898 million in the year-earlier quarter. Higher contributions from Mainline System, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent System primarily aided the segment.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment’s adjusted earnings totaled C$1,158 million, up from C$986 million recorded in third-quarter 2021. Higher contributions from the U.S. Gas Transmission primarily aided the segment’s performance.

Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated a profit of C$293 million, down from C$296 million in the prior-year quarter due to lower contributions from Enbridge Gas Inc.

Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$113 million, up from C$89 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher energy pricing at Europe offshore wind facilities.

Energy Services: The segment incurred a loss of C$132 million, wider than a loss of C$116 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

In third-quarter 2022, Enbridge reported a DCF of C$2,501 million, representing an increase from C$2,290 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

At the end of third-quarter 2022, Enbridge reported long-term debt of C$73,960 million. It had cash and cash equivalents of C$1,021 million. The current portion of long-term debt was C$6,376 million. ENB’s long-term debt to capitalization was 53.3% at the end of the third quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, Enbridge reaffirmed its guidance for EBITDA at C$15-C$15.6 billion, indicating an increase from C$14 billion reported last year. Also, the company expects DCF per share of C$5.2-C$5.5 for the year. This suggests an increase from C$4.96 reported last year.

Enbridge added C$8 billion of organic growth projects this year, bringing its total backlog to C$17 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.81, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.80. The bottom line was favorably impacted by the stronger-than-expected performance of its Refining & Marketing segment.

In October, Marathon Petroleum completed its target to buy back $15 billion in common stock. Currently, MPC has the remaining authorization of $5 billion with no expiration date.

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. The outperformance was driven by solid segmental performances.

In good news for investors, Patterson-UTI doubled its quarterly cash dividend to 8 cents per share from the previous 4-cent payout. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec 1, 2022. PTEN also increased its share repurchase authorization to $300 million.

W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of 33 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The strong quarterly results were driven by higher production and the realization of commodity prices.

W&T Offshore is expected to see earnings growth of 747.8% for 2022. For 2022, WTI reduced its capital spending budget to $65-$75 million from the prior stated $70-$90 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.