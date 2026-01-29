Enbridge (ENB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $49.24, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company witnessed a gain of 1.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.59%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 11.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.46 billion, down 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $43.77 billion, which would represent changes of +5.5% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Enbridge presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.03.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

