Enbridge (ENB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Enbridge (ENB) was up +1.05% at $46.34. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 3.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 7.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.71 billion, up 1.02% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $43.77 billion, indicating changes of +4.5% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Enbridge presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.73 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

