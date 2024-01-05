Enbridge (ENB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Enbridge (ENB) closed the latest trading day at $36.70, indicating a +0.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's shares have seen an increase of 4.89% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 10.87% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.6 billion, down 2.89% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. Enbridge presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enbridge has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.4 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.65 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ENB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.