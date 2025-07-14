Enbridge (ENB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Enbridge (ENB) was up +1.48% at $45.21. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's stock has dropped by 4.54% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 2.38% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.11 billion, indicating a 9.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $39.21 billion, which would represent changes of +6% and +0.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.84, so one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 4.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Enbridge Inc (ENB)?

Before you invest in Enbridge Inc (ENB), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.