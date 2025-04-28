Enbridge (ENB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $46.64, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's stock has climbed by 3.89% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 1.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.53 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $34.06 billion, signifying shifts of +7.5% and -12.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% higher. At present, Enbridge boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

