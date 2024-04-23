Enbridge (ENB) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $35.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.58% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 10, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.60, reflecting a 4.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.94 billion, showing a 11.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $34.64 billion, which would represent changes of +3.38% and +6.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.03% upward. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Enbridge is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.55.

It's also important to note that ENB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.24.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

