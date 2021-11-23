Enbridge (ENB) Resumes Operations at Westcoast Gas Pipeline

Enbridge Inc ENB fully resumed operations at its Westcoast natural gas pipeline system after it temporarily closed part of the gas pipeline due to heavy flooding in the British Columbia province.

Enbridge shut down a 30-inch pipeline, which is one of the two pipelines that constitute the Westcoast natural gas pipeline system. The other 36-inch pipeline remained in operation.

The Westcoast pipeline typically delivers up to 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) to British Columbia’s lower mainland and the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The heavy flooding, hitting parts of the province of British Columbia, resulted in food and fuel shortages. As a result, customers experienced reduced supplies after Enbridge sealed the pipeline segment.

Despite the incident, Enbridge maintained its natural gas service and increased capacity on the system. Per Enbridge, the Westcoast pipeline is currently transporting 1.63 bcf/d of natural gas, which is above 100% of the total contracted volume transported last year at this time.

Another pipeline system that was temporarily closed due to the rainstorms was Canada’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline system. The line, which transports crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast, has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day of oil and refined products. This is the most prolonged shutdown in the 70-year history of the line.

Trans Mountain cited no evidence of a fuel leak from the pipeline. As a precautionary measure, Trans Mountain installed spill-response equipment at control points in river areas near to or downstream from where operations are being carried out. The company is progressing toward making the oil line operational by the end of the week.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company.

Shares of Enbridge have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 3.2% against the industry’s 1.6% decline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

