Enbridge (ENB) Receives TSX Approval for Share Buyback Program

Enbridge Inc. ENB announced the approval of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to purchase as much as 31 million common shares to an aggregate amount of C$1.5 billion.

Per the terms of the NCIB, Enbridge will be allowed to purchase for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) as well as other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems.

Starting from Jan 5, 2022, the company will purchase the shares over a one-year period. The number of shares authorized for purchase represents 1.5% of the company’s common shares issued and outstanding. Enbridge will limit daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB to a maximum of 1,929,706 common shares, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume of the common shares.

Enbridge has a strong commitment toward returning capital to shareholders. Last month, ENB raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 86 Canadian cents per share. Thus, it has increased its 2022 dividend (C$3.44 annualized), marking a dividend increase for 27 straight years.

In a separate transaction, Enbridge, through its subsidiary, closed the divestment of its minority stake in Noverco Inc. to Trencap L.P. for a cash consideration of $1.14 billion. Enbridge had a 38.9% ownership interest in gas distributor Noverco. Trencap, a consortium led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, now owns 100% of Noverco stake.

The divestment will improve Enbridge’s financial flexibility. The proceeds from the asset sale will be used to clear debt and support its secured capital program.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company.

Shares of Enbridge have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 0.4% compared with the industry’s 4.1% decline.

