Enbridge (ENB) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Enbridge Inc. ENB reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 61 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 43 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $9,893 million increased from $7,680 million in the prior-year quarter.

The weaker-than-expected earnings can be attributed to lower contributions from the company’s Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services businesses.

Segmental Analysis

Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services.

Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled C$2,108 million, up from C$1,787 million in the year-earlier quarter. Higher contributions from Mainline System, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent System primarily aided the segment.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment’s adjusted earnings totaled C$922 million, up from C$878 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Higher contributions from the U.S. Gas Transmission business’ Atlantic Bridge Phase III project aided the segment’s performance.

Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated a profit of C$450 million, down from C$492 million in the prior-year quarter due to the timing of operating expenditure, partially offset by higher distribution charges.

Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$140 million, down from C$146 million in the prior-year quarter as the energy giant witnessed weak wind resources from wind power generation facilities in the United States.

Energy Services: The segment incurred a loss of C$83 million, widening from a loss of C$82 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Certain markets experienced a considerable compression in location and quality differentials, thereby hurting the segment.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

For fourth-quarter 2021, Enbridge reported a DCF of C$2,487 million, representing an increase from C$2,209 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fourth-quarter 2021, Enbridge reported long-term debt of C$67,961 million, up sequentially from C$65,036 million. It had cash and cash equivalents of C$286 million. The current portion of long-term debt was C$6,164 million. Enbridge’s long-term debt to capitalization was 50.7% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, Enbridge reaffirmed its guidance for EBITDA of C$15-C$15.6 billion and DCF per share of C$5.2-C$5.5.

In 2021, the company placed $10 billion worth of capital projects into service. This is expected to generate significant EBITDA growth in 2022.

Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

