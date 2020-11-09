Enbridge (ENB) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Enbridge Inc. ENB reported third-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 36 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated from 42 cents a year ago.

Total revenues in the quarter declined 22.2% year over year to $6,838 million.

The weak quarterly results were owing to a decrease in Mainline System throughput, partially offset by higher contributions from the U.S. Gas Transmission business.

Environmental Target

The leading midstream energy infrastructure player in North America separately announced its target of accomplishing net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050. The company added its interim goal to slash the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

In third-quarter 2020, the company reported DCF of C$2,088 million, representing a decline from C$2,105million a year ago.

Segment Analysis

Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services.

Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to C$1,732 million, down from C$1,826 million in the year-earlier quarter. Lower contributions from Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent System, Mainline System and Regional Oil Sands System primarily led to the underperformance.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment’s adjusted earnings totaled C$945 million, up marginally from C$944 million in third-quarter 2019. Higher contributions from the US Gas Transmission business drove the upside.

Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated profit of C$315 million compared with C$255 million in the prior-year quarter. Increase in distribution charges and growth in customer portfolio primarily led to the outperformance.

Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$93 million, up from C$82 million in the prior-year quarter, thanks to Hohe See offshore wind project’s contributions.

Energy Services: The segment incurred a loss of C$110 million against a profit of C$27 million in third-quarter 2019.

Balance Sheet

At the end of third-quarter 2020, the company reported total debt of C$67,132 million, and cash and cash equivalents of C$657 million. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio was almost 0.51.

Guidance

For 2020, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for DCF per share at the band of C$4.50 to C$4.80. Enbridge is optimistic that there will be a gradual recovery in energy demand through the remainder of this year and the entire 2021.

