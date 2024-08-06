Enbridge (ENB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Enbridge Inc. ENB reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The bottom line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 51 cents.

However, total quarterly revenues of $8.3 billion increased from $7.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.7 billion.

The weak quarterly earnings resulted from increased financing costs, higher income taxes and greater depreciation expense, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA contributions.

Enbridge Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enbridge Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enbridge Inc Quote

Segmental Analysis

Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Eliminations and Other.

Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled C$2.46 billion, up from C$2.43 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Higher contributions from Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent systems primarily aided the segment. This was partially offset by lower contributions from Mainline System and Regional Oil Sands System.

Gas Transmission: Adjusted earnings in this segment totaled C$1.08 billion, up from C$1.03 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Higher contributions from the United States gas transmission segment primarily aided its performance. This was partially offset by lower contributions from the Canadian Gas Transmission segment.

Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated a profit of C$567 million, up from C$367 million in the prior-year quarter due to increased contributions from the U.S. Gas Utilities and Enbridge Gas Ontario.

Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$147 million, up from C$132 million in the prior-year quarter.

Eliminations and Other: The segment incurred a profit of C$83 million, up from C$47 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

In the second quarter of 2024, Enbridge reported a DCF of C$2.86 billion, up from C$2.78 billion recorded a year ago.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, ENB reported long-term debt of C$85.2 billion. It had cash and cash equivalents of C$3.59 billion. The current portion of long-term debt was C$6.7 billion.

Outlook

Enbridge has revised its 2024 financial guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be between $17.7 billion and $18.3 billion, up from the previously estimated range of $16.6-$17.2 billion. The DCF per share guidance remains unchanged at $5.40-$5.80.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ENB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Sunoco LP SUN and Baker Hughes Company BKR. While SM Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Sunoco and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.09. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days.

Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $7.29 and $7.26, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past 30 days.

Baker Hughes, a leading player in the oilfield service sector, is known for its advanced technologies and equipment catering to the needs of upstream companies. The company expects substantial growth from LNG contracts globally due to the strong demand outlook.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKR’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.20. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.