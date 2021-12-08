Enbridge (ENB) Provides a Glimpse of Financial Guidance

Enbridge Inc. ENB recently provided a glimpse of its financial guidance and dividend payout for 2022.

Before getting into the guidance for next year, it’s worth mentioning that Enbridge continues to expect adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) for 2021 in the band of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion. ENB also reiterated its projections for this year’s distributable cash flow (DCF) per share in the range of C$4.7 to C$5.

For 2022, Enbridge is projecting EBITDA in the band of C$15 to C$15.6 billion and DCF per share in the range of C$5.2 to C$5.5. The metrics for next year thus suggest an improvement as compared to this year. Through 2024, Enbridge expects average annual DCF per share growth of 5% to 7%.

Enbridge has a strong commitment toward returning capital to shareholders. It has raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 86 Canadian cents per share. Thus, Enbridge has increased its 2022 dividend (C$3.44 annualized), thereby marking a dividend increase for 27 straight years. Enbridge also intends to establish a share buyback program through which it will be able to repurchase C$1.5 billion of outstanding shares.

Overall, the attractive financial outlook is establishing the fact that Enbridge’s business model is robust with minimal exposure to coronavirus-induced commodity price volatility and volume risks.

