Enbridge (ENB) Predicts Increased 2024 Earnings, Hikes Dividend

Enbridge Inc. ENB expects increased core earnings for 2024. The company has elevated its dividend outlook for 2024, banking on a rise in demand to boost the volumes transported through its network.

The positive outlook is based on the anticipated increase in demand, supported by the ongoing trend of growing profits in the Canada oil and gas transportation sector. The sector’s profitability is thought to result from diminished U.S. inventory levels and a significant shift in exports toward alternatives to Russia oil, spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company foresees an 8% increase in drilling activities by Canada oil and gas producers in 2024, a development expected to drive the utilization of pipelines. Enbridge is projecting a core profit of C$9.3 billion from its liquids pipeline business. This is the primary unit of the company, supported by robust system utilization.

Enbridge anticipates deploying C$6 billion in capital in 2024, inclusive of maintenance expenditure. The company projects adjusted core earnings of C$16.6-C$17.2 billion for next year, surpassing its 2023 expectations of C$15.9-C$16.5 billion.

Enbridge is strategically positioned to sustain consistent growth well into the future. The company secured an additional $7 billion in organic projects since the beginning of the year. The expansion has elevated the secured backlog to $25 billion, with an additional boost of more than $3 billion from highly strategic and accretive tuck-in acquisitions.

In alignment with this optimistic financial outlook, the company has announced a 3.1% increase in the dividend for 2024. Enbridge will pay out a quarterly dividend of 91.5 cents per share, effective from the dividend payable on Mar 1, 2024. This signifies the 29th consecutive annual dividend hike for the company.

Enbridge, having proposed a $14-billion bid to acquire three utilities, has confirmed securing funding for more than 75% of the total purchase price. The deal would not only double the company’s gas distribution business but also establish North America’s largest natural gas provider.

