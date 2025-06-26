Enbridge (ENB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $45.08, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company witnessed a loss of 2.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enbridge will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2025. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.38%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.11 billion, showing a 9.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $39.21 billion, signifying shifts of +6% and +0.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.59.

It's also important to note that ENB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.