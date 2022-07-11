Enbridge (ENB) Ordered to File More Details for Line 5 Tunnel

Enbridge Inc. ENB has been instructed by the State of Michigan regulators to provide additional information on safety and engineering for its proposed Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel.

The company aims to replace two existing Line 5 pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. It is planning to develop a segment, which would go through the proposed underground tunnel.

Enbridge failed to show that the underground oil pipeline tunnel could be constructed or operated safely. Hence, the Michigan Public Service Commission demands additional information about the possibility of explosions and fires involving electrical equipment during the construction of the tunnel below the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge’s Line 5 is a major source of 540,000 barrels per day of propane and crude oil supply for Michigan and nearby areas. The line, which is part of the company’s larger Mainline and Lakehead systems, extends from Wisconsin through Michigan and into Ontario.

The tunnel project would make Line 5 safer in the coming years. The latest decision is a setback for Enbridge as it intended to build the tunnel to address issues that Line 5 could spill into the Great Lakes. Environmental groups are concerned over the risk of an oil leak since a section of the pipeline runs underwater through the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge’s Line 5 has been facing severe backlash from environmental groups. Michigan’s governor and attorney general are favoring the move of shutting down the pipeline over concerns of a potential spill. The company will continue to work with the Michigan commission to address any remaining concerns regarding the tunnel project.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company.

Shares of Enbridge have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

