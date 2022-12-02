Enbridge (ENB) Offers Financial Guidance, Hikes Dividend

Enbridge Inc. ENB has provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023.

The leading midstream energy player projects earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) for next year in the band of C$15.9 billion to C$16.5 billion. This reflects an improvement from C$15.0 billion to C$15.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA this year. Enbridge also reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the top half of the projected range.

ENB said that C$3.8 billion of assets that are going to be placed into service this year are mainly contributing to the positive development. Enbridge is expecting strong utilization of its assets that are also aiding the developments.

For next year, ENB projects distributable cash flow (DCF) per share in the band of $5.25 to $5.65. This is also depicting the picture of improvement from this year’s DCF of $5.20 to $5.50. Enbridge expects DCF in 2022 to be just above the midpoint of the projected band.

Along with the financial guidance, Enbridge announced the increase of its annualized common share dividend to C$3.55 per share from C$3.44.

Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy space include Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, PBF Energy Inc. PBF and Equinor ASA EQNR. All the stocks carry a Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Marathon Petroleum is a well-known name in the downstream space and is the operator of the largest refining system in the nation. It has a strong focus on returning capital to shareholders. Over the past 30 days, Marathon Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023.

PBF Energy is a leading North American independent refiner. It is highly inclined to reduce its debt load and has reinstated its regular quarterly dividend. Over the past seven days, PBF Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023.

On the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is the largest producer of natural gas. In Europe, it is the second largest in terms of supplying gas. According to Equinor, its most important markets for gas in Europe are England, France and Germany. These reflect the degree of dependence of Europe on Equinor for gas.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.