Enbridge (ENB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Enbridge (ENB) reached $41.77, with a +1.65% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 9.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 7.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.16%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's stock has dropped by 2.86% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 13.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.08 billion, indicating a 10.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $33.14 billion, signifying shifts of +6% and -14.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Enbridge possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.

It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

