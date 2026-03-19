Enbridge (ENB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $54.07, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's stock has climbed by 4.62% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enbridge in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.39%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.72 billion, reflecting a 9.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $45.13 billion, which would represent changes of +4.17% and -3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% higher. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.07 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.