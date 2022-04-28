Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.61, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 5.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2022. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

