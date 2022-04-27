Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $43.82, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.72, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

