Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $46.42, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 2.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 8.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enbridge has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so we one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

