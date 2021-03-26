Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $37.08, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 4.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 9.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.36% and +17.75%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ENB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.77, which means ENB is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.