Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $46.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion, which would represent changes of +10.5% and +8.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enbridge has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.17, so we one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.