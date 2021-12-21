Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $37.39, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.78% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 6.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Enbridge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.19%.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $37.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.2% and +27.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher within the past month. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.76, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

