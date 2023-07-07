Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $36.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 5.08% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.41 billion, down 28.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $33.87 billion, which would represent changes of +1.85% and -17.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.59.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

