Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $46.13, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2022. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.05% and +8.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.18 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

