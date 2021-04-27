Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $37.67, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.47% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ENB to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.29%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $34.25 billion, which would represent changes of +13.26% and +17.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower. ENB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ENB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.43, so we one might conclude that ENB is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

