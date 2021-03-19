Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $36.27, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.63% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 11.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $33.26 billion, which would represent changes of +13.26% and +13.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. ENB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ENB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.42, so we one might conclude that ENB is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

