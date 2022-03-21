Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $45.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 8.89% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Enbridge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.96% and +8.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.83, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

