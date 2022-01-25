Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $41.02, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.47% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.19%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Enbridge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

