Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $39.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 0.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 44.19% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% lower within the past month. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enbridge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

