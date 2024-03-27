Enbridge (ENB) Forms JV to Enhance Permian Basin Connectivity

Enbridge Inc. ENB announced a significant move to bolster its position in the natural gas market by forming a joint venture (JV) with investment firm I Squared Capital, and pipeline operators WhiteWater and MPLX LP MPLX.

The partnership aims to connect the prolific Permian Basin, a major oil-and-gas-producing area in western Texas and southeast New Mexico, with the high-demand markets of the U.S. Gulf Coast, particularly targeting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export sector.

Enbridge will hold a 19% stake in this JV, while WhiteWater and I Squared Capital will collectively control 50.6%, and MPLX LP will secure the rest. The collaboration is set to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

The JV will embark on the development, construction, ownership and operation of natural gas pipeline and storage assets. These initiatives are strategically designed to facilitate the transfer of natural gas from the Permian Basin to meet the increasing demand for LNG and natural gas in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

Enbridge, known for its bullish outlook on natural gas and LNG, has identified these commodities as key components of the global transition to cleaner energy sources. The company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the LNG export domain is underscored by its existing supply chains to five operational LNG export facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

As part of the JV, Enbridge will integrate its proposed Rio Bravo pipeline project, which is slated to transport natural gas to an LNG export facility developed by NextDecade Corporation NEXT in South Texas’ Port of Brownsville. This integration will be supported by a financial contribution of $350 million in cash from Enbridge, alongside an additional $150 million earmarked for the post-closure capital expenditure necessary to finalize the Rio Bravo project.

The collaboration also extends to the operation of the Whistler pipeline, which is operational since 2021 and connects the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, TX. Additionally, the venture will acquire a 70% interest in the ADCC intra-state pipeline to Corpus Christi, TX, and a 50% stake in the Waha gas storage facilities.

This partnership is not only poised to enhance Enbridge's cash flow immediately but also lays a robust foundation for growth opportunities. By capitalizing on the Permian Basin's status as the largest U.S. oil shale patch, Enbridge and its partners are positioning themselves strategically to meet the burgeoning demand for cleaner-burning natural gas and LNG, particularly in regions actively transitioning away from coal.

Zacks Ranks & Stock to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked companies mentioned below. Each of these three companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners GLP is a leading operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Over the past 30 days, GLP has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2024 and 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.90 and $4.47, respectively. GLP currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.