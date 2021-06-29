Enbridge (ENB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $39.84, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 3.53% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $38.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.89% and +32.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. ENB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ENB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.16.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

