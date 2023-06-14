Enbridge (ENB) Divests Plaza/Wabek Pipeline to MHA Nation

Enbridge Inc. ENB has entered into an agreement to divest its Plaza/Wabek Pipeline to a native America tribe for $5 million.

The acquisition is being made through Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (“MHA”) Nation’s subsidiary Thunder Butte Petroleum Services Inc. MHA Nation operates an energy unit, which involves in the production and processing of crude oil.

Upon the closure of this deal, MHA Nation will be the first tribal shipper on Enbridge’s system. The 31-mile pipeline, with a carrying capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, is expected to support the tribe financially. Tribal officials anticipate the pipeline to be operational within a year.

The Plaza/Wabek Pipeline will connect the tribe’s crude facilities on the Fort Berthold Reservation to Enbridge’s pipeline network, which covers the United States and Canada. This will provide the tribe with better access to markets across both countries.

The Fort Berthold Reservation has more than 2,600 active oil and gas wells. In February, the wells produced an average of 144,190 barrels of oil per day. According to state regulators, there is a potential for 3,911 additional wells on reservation.

The acquisition is a significant step and profitable investment to support further development of the energy trust assets for MHA Nation. The acquisition will act as a catalyst to boost economic development in the tribe’s area of influence.

Enbridge operates the world’s longest and most complex liquids transportation system, with 17,800 miles of active pipe across North America. The pipeline system delivers more than three million barrels per day. Per Enbridge, the deal is a significant step towards connecting MHA Nation to new markets.

The agreement shows Enbridge’s active involvement in creating and stimulating tribal economic inclusion and partnerships in its business areas.

Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 2.5% compared with the industry’s 3.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Eni SPA E and Seadrill Limited SDRL, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eni reported first-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.85 per American Depository Receipt, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. Better-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from an increase in refinery throughput volumes.

For 2023, Eni reiterated its total hydrocarbon production guidance of 1.63-1.67 MBoe/d, indicating an increase from 1.61 MBoe/d reported in 2022. E expects to discover exploration resources of 700 MBoe this year.

Seadrill is a market-leading international driller with strong exposure in key strategic basins like the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Angola. SDRL reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 83 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share.

Seadrill has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDRL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $2.93 and $4.01, respectively.

Enterprise Products reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. This was primarily due to higher contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services business.

In the first quarter, Enterprise Products generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1,347 million against a negative free cash flow of $1,618 million in the year-ago quarter. EPD recorded a distributable cash flow of $863 million in the same time frame.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.