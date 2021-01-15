Enbridge (ENB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $35.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

ENB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENB to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.17%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENB has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

