Enbridge (ENB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed at $43.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 1.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Enbridge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 9.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.96% and +8.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enbridge has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72.

Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

