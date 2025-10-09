Enbridge (ENB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $47.99, moving -2.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.08%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's stock has climbed by 0.91% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enbridge will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 2.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.06 billion, up 1.34% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $42.2 billion, indicating changes of +9.5% and +8.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enbridge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.25.

We can additionally observe that ENB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 2.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

