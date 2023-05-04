Enbridge (ENB) Declares $0.89 Dividend

Enbridge said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.07%, the lowest has been 4.66%, and the highest has been 9.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enbridge. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENB is 0.64%, a decrease of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 1,141,872K shares. The put/call ratio of ENB is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enbridge is 44.20. The forecasts range from a low of 39.53 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from its latest reported closing price of 38.86.

The projected annual revenue for Enbridge is 54,567MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 135,762K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,176K shares, representing a decrease of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 18.62% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 63,739K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,235K shares, representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 58,397K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,629K shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 41,149K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,819K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 29,079K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,260K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Enbridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. Enbridge safely and reliably delivers the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Its core businesses includes Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontarioand Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North Americaand Europe.

