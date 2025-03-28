Enbridge (ENB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Enbridge (ENB) ended the recent trading session at $44.46, demonstrating a +0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company's shares have seen an increase of 6.3% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 9, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 5.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.08 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.13 per share and a revenue of $33.14 billion, indicating changes of +6.5% and -14.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.02.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 4.16 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

