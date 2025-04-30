Enbridge (ENB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Enbridge (ENB) standing at $46.69, reflecting a +0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company witnessed a gain of 4.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2025. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.53 billion, showing a 16.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $34.06 billion, signifying shifts of +7.5% and -12.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.64% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enbridge presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enbridge has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.72 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.36 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ENB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

