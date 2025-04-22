Enbridge (ENB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Enbridge (ENB) ended the recent trading session at $45.64, demonstrating a +1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 1.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.66, signifying a 2.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.34 billion, indicating a 14.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $33.61 billion, signifying shifts of +6% and -13.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enbridge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.91.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 4.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

