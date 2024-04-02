Enbridge (ENB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Enbridge (ENB) reached $35.85, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 3.2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.91 billion, showing a 10.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $34.52 billion, indicating changes of +1.93% and +6.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enbridge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.94 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 5.22.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.